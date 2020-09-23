Leaving Las Vegas

This is a video that I made on my way home to San Diego from a road trip to Las Vegas. Thank you for watching, commenting and subscribing!

It was great to see Stacia Kennedy’s new place and help her and Ava Kalea move some of their “stuff” and get a little more organized.

Ava Kalea loves sushi and poke!

BTW – if you are looking for help to expand your internet marketing business, Stacia Kennedy has really been helping many clients increase their sales and pull off some extremely profitable product launches. She’s currently only working with people with established businesses, but if you can get hire her to help you, you can grow your business much, much quicker.

Also BTW – it was great to be in Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Raiders first home game in Las Vegas – even though there were not any fans in the stands. It was even better that they got a big win over the New Orleans Saints to move to 2-0 on the season. #JustWinBaby

