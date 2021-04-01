US President Donald Trump is Back! See the Video Interview Banned by Facebook!

This is a really good interview of US President Donald Trump by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump. It’s such a good interview that is has been banned by the Facebook platform that insists on censoring Americans and our free speech. Please download and share this video before Google and their YouTube start pulling their censoring tricks.

I have a feeling that there will soon be another free speech social media platform to replace this censorship – and that we will soon once again be seeing US President Donald Trump A LOT more. Our Country sure misses him.

President Trump and Mike Lindell are both diligently working away on creating social platforms for free speech, but in the meantime, please visit and subscribe to President and Melania Trump’s new website at 45Office.com.

