President Donald J. Trump is Coming Back – Look for an August 15th Inauguration

With all the great proof of widespread election fraud coming from election audits across the country, the word on the streets, er from Steve Bannon in the War Room is that they are planning for another Inauguration on August 15th. This time it will be with the real, duly elected President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.
The date may or not be real, but the fact is, President Trump is going to be back as our real President! Let’s get rid of the fake Harris-Biden administration before they are able to do any more harm to our great country.
I cannot wait to see who is going to have to pay for their treasonous crimes!
#WWG1WGA
I pray for this everyday. May God bless
our country.
Thank you Shirley. God has and will continue to bless America. Good things are happening. Soon. Nothing can stop what is coming. #WWG1WGA
What a bunch of horse shit… The only inauguration ol IMPEACHED psycho fuck pig is going to have will be to his new prison cell
OHIO – Thank you for your comment. You sound very angry – and that you know that your cheaters are going down … In the meantime have fun with all the illegals the fake admin is sending to your state.