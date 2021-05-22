  • Sun. May 23rd, 2021

President Donald J. Trump is Coming Back – Look for an August 15th Inauguration

ByJoe Conspiracy Theorist

May 22, 2021 , , , , ,
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States August 15, 2021

With all the great proof of widespread election fraud coming from election audits across the country, the word on the streets, er from Steve Bannon in the War Room is that they are planning for another Inauguration on August 15th. This time it will be with the real, duly elected President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

The date may or not be real, but the fact is, President Trump is going to be back as our real President! Let’s get rid of the fake Harris-Biden administration before they are able to do any more harm to our great country.

I cannot wait to see who is going to have to pay for their treasonous crimes!

#WWG1WGA

Joe Conspiracy Theorist

Shirley Lytle
Shirley Lytle
3 hours ago

I pray for this everyday. May God bless

our country.

0
Reply
Joe Conspiracy Theorist
Author
Joe Conspiracy Theorist
2 hours ago
Reply to  Shirley Lytle

Thank you Shirley. God has and will continue to bless America. Good things are happening. Soon. Nothing can stop what is coming. #WWG1WGA

0
Reply
Ohio
Ohio
3 hours ago

What a bunch of horse shit… The only inauguration ol IMPEACHED psycho fuck pig is going to have will be to his new prison cell

0
Reply
Joe Conspiracy Theorist
Author
Joe Conspiracy Theorist
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ohio

OHIO – Thank you for your comment. You sound very angry – and that you know that your cheaters are going down … In the meantime have fun with all the illegals the fake admin is sending to your state.

0
Reply

