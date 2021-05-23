  • Tue. May 25th, 2021

Our Great Awakening

US Military Respect: President Trump vs Pretender Biden (video)

This short video clip shows the huge gap between the reality of the re-election of US President Donald J. Trump and the fake selection of Deep State Tool Joe Biden, as demonstrated my support of our men and women in our great military.

It’s pretty obvious to almost everyone around the world – except the globalist cabal and the people who are sleepily entranced by them. Turn off your televisions, get off of the ‘big tech’ CIA tools like Google, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and do your own research (using a browser and search engine that is not connected to Google).

We The People are indeed waking up! It’s a great time to be alive and a really good time to help others as much as possible.

#WWG1WGA. #NOTHINGCanStopWhatsComing

