The Great Awakening and other Conspiracy Theories

Examining The Next Great Awakening – and Other Conspiracy Theories #WWG1WGA

Conspiracy Theories Politics

I Am a Registered Mail In Voter in California and Did Not Get My Ballot!

ByJoe Conspiracy Theorist Kennedy

Aug 7, 2020
Voter Fraud in California JoeKennedy.biz

Something that has really been bothering me for a few months. I am a registered voter in California who has been voting by mail for years, BUT – I did NOT receive my ballot for the primary election on March 3, 2020.

Voter Fraud in California is real JoeKennedy.biz

This is just one example of the challenges of having a fair and just vote using vote by mail. Since posting on various social media platforms about this, I have heard from many other registered California voters who did not receive their ballots for the primary election. Funny thing, or maybe not so funny, is that 100% of the registered California voters who I have heard from who did not receive their ballots for the primary election were: (you guessed it) registered Republicans.

What should be done if any registered vote by mail voters in California or anywhere else does not get their ballot for the General election in November 2020?

Is Voter fraud in California real, a conspiracy theory, or a strange coincidence? Hint: there are no such things as coincidences.

Joe Conspiracy Theorist Kennedy

