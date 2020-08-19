Del Mar City Council Buys into and Promotes Leftist Fear Mongering, Driving Residents and Visitors Away

The Del Mar City Council is obviously confused. They are telling people what they must wear face masks any time they go outside. They are putting up misguided and plain wrong signs that say “Wear a Mask – It’s the Law”. It’s actually NOT the law at all.

The “law” or government mandate, shows:

Californians must wear masks or face coverings when they are in the situations listed below:

Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space;

Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including, but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank;

Waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle;

Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site, when:

Interacting in-person with any member of the public;

Working in any space visited by members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time;

Working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others;

Working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways, stairways, elevators, and parking facilities;

In any room or enclosed area where other people (except for members of the person’s own household or residence) are present when unable to physically distance.

Driving or operating any public transportation or paratransit vehicle, taxi, or private car service or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present. When no passengers are present, face coverings are strongly recommended.

While outdoors in public spaces when maintaining a physical distance of six feet from persons who are not members of the same household or residence is not feasible.

Despite a huge and growing budget deficit, the City of Del Mar’s City Council has hired two part-time San Diego Sheriffs to “educate and enforce” the state wide mask mandate issued in June 2020 by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom who is currently being recalled at RecallGavin2020.com. It’s interesting to note that this mask mandate happened much later than the mandatory quarantine and much hyped “flattening of the curve” – and after his highness Newsom has made multiple multi-million dollar backdoor deals with the Chinese for masks – which have been showing up shoddy and late – if at all.

The San Diego County Sheriffs hired by the Del Mar City Council will be issuing mask warnings and then tickets with a penalty of up to $1000 and 90 days in jail. It’s interesting to note, that many real criminals has been continued to be released back into the community – but the Del Mar City Council wants to fill them back up with people who will not submit to their BS demand to wear a mask outdoors – even when social distancing on the beach.

This is NOT the Del Mar that I choose to live in.

Del Mar Fox News San Diego https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/del-mar-steps-up-enforcement-of-mask-mandate/

Obviously the Del Mar City Council has doubled down on their agenda – and have no cares at all about local business – nor the safety of residents and visitors. The best thing that Del Mar residents can do is to vote out the entire council as soon as they can.

In the coming election for Del Mar, residents will choose from six candidates running to fill three at-large City Council seats: Phil Blair, Glenn Warren, Dave Druker, Bob Gans, Dan Quirk and Tracy Martinez. The candidate filing period was extended to Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. because two incumbent council members, Ellie Haviland and Sherryl Parks, are not seeking reelection.

I’d like to know who is running is actually supporting this mask scam – and who will call it out for what it is.

If we cannot get this anti-business, anti-resident, and anti-tourist mission out of Del Mar with this next election, my family and I will definitely be moving to a place that is more friendly and supportive of people.

Del Mar City Council – you should be ashamed of yourselves for buying into and feeding the leftist fear mongering that is tearing up our country. Get back to work, let us have our lives back – your ‘science’, ‘facts’ and ‘statistics’ do not add up – and people are waking up. Your politically biased decisions and actions now will not be soon forgotten – nor forgiven.

