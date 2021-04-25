  • Mon. Apr 26th, 2021

Conspiracy Theories Covid-19

Thinking About Getting the Jab? Think Again.

ByJoe Conspiracy Theorist

Covid-19 Moderna Vaccine

A Whistleblower doctor from Canada is speaking out about the Moderna vaccine after he’s seen his own patients suffering extremely bad side-effects. These are neurological problems in nature and apparently have affected a six of Dr. Hoff’s clients. Six previously healthy people suffering perhaps permanent brain damage because they took the Modern vaccine. Take that in. But don’t take the jab – unless you have really thought it through and think the benefits outweigh the risks.

Watch this video where Drea Humphrey interviews Dr. Hoff and he talks about his experience with patients who have received the Modern Covid-19 vaccine.

Joe Conspiracy Theorist

Leave a Reply

Zen Chi
Zen Chi
20 hours ago

Crazy how many usually smart people are lining up to get the jab, but they really don’t know why …

