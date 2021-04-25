Thinking About Getting the Jab? Think Again.

A Whistleblower doctor from Canada is speaking out about the Moderna vaccine after he’s seen his own patients suffering extremely bad side-effects. These are neurological problems in nature and apparently have affected a six of Dr. Hoff’s clients. Six previously healthy people suffering perhaps permanent brain damage because they took the Modern vaccine. Take that in. But don’t take the jab – unless you have really thought it through and think the benefits outweigh the risks.

Watch this video where Drea Humphrey interviews Dr. Hoff and he talks about his experience with patients who have received the Modern Covid-19 vaccine.

