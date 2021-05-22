Clinton Crime Family Child Sex Trafficking

This is an incredible video clip. EVERYONE should see it. It seems that both Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton have been involved in even more creepy stuff than most people know.

This video clip is of Cathy O’Brien who was part of the US Government’s CIA (Clowns in America) top secret mind control program called MK-Ultra. She has since written a number of books, including TRANCE – Formation of America.

We cannot continue to allow our government, its agencies and the media to lie to us. It is imperative that we bring this out in the open so that it can be stopped. #HumansAreNotForSale

