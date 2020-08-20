Carlos Piccata Californian American Hero Makes Me Proud

A friend of mine posted a link to this Instagram post inside a private group on Facebook. I have no doubt that it will soon be pulled down via all the censoring Big Tech platforms, which is one reason that I choose to post it here on my personal website. Big Tech and Google can throttle my traffic and delist my site, but they simply cannot take content off my site.

This guy is a true American here in California and I hope that more of us with stand up for what is right.

Take the Masks Off and Get Real!

The demoncrats dangerous game of playing with American’s lives has gone way too far and it won’t be long until they have pushed many people too far.

If you happen to know who this man is, please let me know – I’d like to interview him and see how I might be able to help him and his family.

Also make sure if you are a registered voter in California that you sign a petition to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom.

UPDATE: I found out that the American HERO in this video is Mr. Carlos Piccata of Shasta County! Carlos – thank you so much for speaking out – and for your service to our country.

