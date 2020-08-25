  • Wed. Aug 26th, 2020

The Great Awakening and other Conspiracy Theories

Examining The Next Great Awakening – and Other Conspiracy Theories #WWG1WGA

Game Over: Cure for Covid-19 Found, Vaccine Unneeded

Joe Conspiracy Theorist Kennedy

Aug 25, 2020
Ivermectin Coronavirus Cure JoeKennedy.biz

This is GREAT news! There is now a cure for Covid-19, aka Coronavirus. It turns out that a widely available and inexpensive drug has had a 100% success rate in curing people of the Coronavirus. Ivermectin is currently being used in several countries including Australia and the US to treat – and CURE Coronavirus.

Watch this recent news report from OANN here in San Diego:

This is HUGE news, meaning that the world does not need to wait for a vaccine to open up! In fact, we don’t even need a vaccine at all! Bite it Bill! Bite it Fauci!

Please make sure to spread this post, video and information to as many people as possible. If there are people who continue to try to suppress this information, there will be death on THEIR hands and they will be prosecuted!

Thank you to all the great doctors and scientists that have been searching for and working on cures for Covid-19. Many of us have realized that it’s not nearly as deadly as we’ve been led to believe, but now that there is another cure that cannot be denied, we can go back to real life again!

#WWG1WGAWW

Joe Conspiracy Theorist Kennedy

