Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has just signed a bill in Florida, making it illegal for “big tech” ie Facebook, Google, Instagram, Twitter etc to de-platform its citizens. If they do, they can be sued and held liable for damages.

I can only hope that after Gruesome Gavin Newsom is recalled in California that our next Governor will sign a similar law. There is no place for censorship in a Free America.

All the truths are being revealed, all the liars and cheats exposed.

