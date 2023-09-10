Affiliate Marketing Fake It Until You Make It?

Even though I’ve talked a good game about learning and teaching affiliate marketing, I haven’t yet made it a priority in my life. I have a good number of reasons, er .. excuses – that have only served to hold me back.

I’m at the point where I need to do something new, something different – and something to make some real money. Besides affiliate marketing, I’ve also told myself for years that I’d eventually get rich in real estate – but again, I’m just not that motivated and have a million and one excuses why I don’t just get started.

BREAKING NEWS: I have started learning and working in affiliate marketing. Finally.

I recently moved out of Waikiki and have found a couple extra hours in many of my days. I’ve decided to invest them in my health – and my financial fitness (which translates into working in Affiliate Marketing).

One of the first videos about Affiliate Marketing suggested that Amazon Associates is an easy way to get started. I’m not really into promoting Amazon for a couple of different reasons – when Amazon first started, they relied on “associates” or fans to share the site and links with their friends, families and online audiences. Once Amazon grew to a certain level – they “changed” their program – basically deleting the accounts of many of us “associates” who helped them build their company. It really, really sucked.

Another thing that I don’t like about Amazon is that they deleted all my online reviews – and won’t allow me to write any more. It makes it real hard to promote their products.

One more challenge with the Amazon Associates program is that it pays super low commissions. Still the same, I have decided to promote products on Amazon just to get started …. Faking it until I make that first commission …

Here are the first posts that I’ve written promoting Amazon products:

The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Best Rowing Machine for Your Fitness Goals

Best Rowing Machines – Concept2 Model D Indoor Rowing Machine

Visit the links above – and let me know what you think. Your feedback and support is very important to me and my success in Affiliate Marketing. Mahalo!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related